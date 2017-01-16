Residents evacuated after cars set alight on Derby Street

25 residents had to be evacuated from a unit block in Penrith this morning after three vehicles were set on fire in the complex’s car park.

The cars were destroyed in the incident.

Police and fire fighters were called to the building on Derby Street about 2.20am.

There were no injuries, however the building suffered some smoke damage.

Fire crews were forced to use a power saw to cut through garage doors to reach the cars that had been set alight.

Police from Penrith Local Area Command are conducting inquiries into the incident. A crime scene has been established which will be examined by forensic specialists.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.