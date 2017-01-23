Reserve Street parking to be closed off

Geo-technical testing of the temporary car park at Reserve Street, Penrith will close the car park between Monday, January 30 and Friday, February 3.

The testing is part of site investigations for its future redevelopment.

Penrith Mayor John Thain said Council has alternative parking solutions in place.

“The work, while temporary in its nature, will displace parking that commuters, shoppers and workers use,” Cr Thain said.

“As an alternative Council and the CBD Corporation have made arrangements with Penrith Paceway to make the parking area within the Paceway (at the northern end adjacent to the pool) available.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”