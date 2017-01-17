Ready to ride: Local couple take on mighty challenge

Taking part in a mammoth 130km bike ride fundraiser is a challenge for anyone, but if you’ve never ridden a bike before it makes it that much harder.

Cambridge Gardens residents Danii and Adam Leatherbarrow will be taking part in the ‘145Classic: Ride For Youth 2017’ fundraiser event on March 20, riding from Sydney to Kiama.

Having never ridden a bike before, Mrs Leatherbarrow has been in training for the big event.

“I’ve never been good on a bike; I’ve always had balance problems and never properly ridden a bike until now,” she said.

“It’s all a bit of a challenge with learning to ride and doing something that’s actually difficult.

“I do enjoy riding now but it is tough – it’s a challenge but when I get the confidence up I’ll be a lot different.”

Before his last biking event, Mr Leatherbarrow was in the same boat as his wife, never taking to riding a bike either.

After competing in a Sydney to Canberra fundraiser last year, it’s something he wanted to do again.

“It’s great to be helping charities and giving back,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to finishing the event and I’m sure it will be heaps of fun when we’re out there on the day.”

The event is supporting The Sir David Martin Foundation which helps young people in crisis through rehabilitation programs.

The local business owners are competing as part of a team and are welcoming donations.

If you would like to donate, visit www.everydayhero.com and search for Danii Leatherbarrow.