Police search black Audi as investigations into fatal shooting continue

Detectives are re-appealing for information as investigations continue into the fatal shooting of a man in his driveway in Colyton last year.

Shortly after 9pm on Thursday, May 19, police and emergency services were called to Coral Pea Court, Colyton, following reports a man had been shot.

On arrival, officers from St Marys Local Area Command located Adrian Buxton, aged 31, with gunshot wounds. He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.

A crime scene was established and examined by specialist forensic and ballistics officers.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad established Strike Force Thistleton to investigate the murder.

Police were told Mr Buxton was confronted by two men in his driveway, and was shot a number of times before the pair ran from the scene. It is believed they were picked up a vehicle a short distance from the home.

Following a review of CCTV in surrounding areas, detectives believe there were at least three vehicles travelling together and in the area at the time of the murder.

In September 2016, police investigating an unrelated incident seized a firearm during a search warrant at a home in Lime Street, Cabramatta. Two men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested at the time and remain before the courts on firearms charges and other unrelated matters.

“A ballistic examination has recently linked this weapon to the murder of Mr Buxton,” a Police spokesperson said.

“Also around this time, strike force detectives located and seized one of the vehicles believed to have been in the area at the time of the murder. It has undergone forensic examination.”

Homicide Squad’s Detective Chief Inspector Mark Henney said Strike Force Thistleton investigators have seized significant physical evidence, but the circumstances surrounding the murder are still unclear.

“During the course of the investigation, we have seized the firearm and one of the vehicles involved, but are still appealing for information to locate an Audi Q7 and identify the third vehicle,” Det Ch Insp Henney said.

“The black Audi Q7 had distinctive black rims, and NSW registration plates ‘BMH12Q’. Despite extensive inquiries, we have not been able to locate it.

“In addition, we are seeking information about another vehicle seen with the Audi at the time. It is described as being a light-coloured sedan, which has a brake light in the boot lid, and indicators on the front quarter panel.

“Anyone with information about either of these vehicles is urged to come forward.”

Strike Force Thistleton investigators are working closely with detectives investigating the murder of Antonio Hermiz at a playground in Wetherill Park on December 23 last year.

As a result of joint inquiries, investigators discovered Mr Hermiz had possession of the Audi following the murder of Mr Buxton.

Det Ch Insp Henney said detectives are keeping an open mind about motive.

“Throughout the investigation, we have received a lot of assistance from the public and while we will continue to explore all information provided, the priority is to determine who, rather than why,” Det Ch Insp Henney said.

“We are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry, but we are being led by what the physical and forensic evidence tells us.”

Police are urging anyone with information that may assist investigators to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.