Penrith tops whopping 43.4 degrees

Penrith has been served a scorching Friday with temperatures hitting 43.4 degrees just after 2.30pm this afternoon.

The temperature is still rising across the area with fears it could well exceed today’s 43 degree predictions.

And there’s more still to come, with the Bureau tipping days well above 40 degrees next week – Tuesday and Wednesday being the most concern.

The 43.1 degree mark is just 3.1 degrees off the highest ever temperature recorded in Penrith three years ago.

Meanwhile, commuters are already anticipating a tough trip home with trains currently not running between Penrith and Emu Plains due to urgent track repairs.