Original and the best

Shannon Noll may have brought ‘What About Me’ to a whole new audience, but it’s Aussie rockers Moving Pictures who will this year be celebrating the 35th anniversary of their iconic track.

The band, which formed in 1978, will mark the musical milestone with a February tour, which includes a handful of western Sydney shows.

When the single was first released in 1982 it spent six weeks at number one in Australia, and even made it to number 29 on the Billboard charts in the United States of America.

Moving Pictures released their latest album ‘Picture This’ in 2015, a stripped back album featuring reinterpretations of some of the band’s previously released tracks.

If you’re a Moving Pictures fan and want to see the band live, don’t miss this opportunity to see them in their only live shows scheduled for 2017.

Moving Pictures will be performing at the Blue Cattle Dog Hotel in St Clair on Saturday, February 25 at 8pm. Tickets from $35. To book visit www.moshtix.com.au or call the hotel on 9670 3050.