Griffiths joins Wanderers

The Western Sydney Wanderers have today announced the signing of Ryan Griffiths until the end of the 2016/17 season.

The talented talisman will join the club for the remainder of the Hyundai A-League season and the Wanderers’ third entry into the AFC Champions League.

Signing from South China SS from the Hong Kong Premier League, the striker arrived to training to link up with his new team mates for the first time today.

Speaking before his first session Griffiths said he was happy to join the club and ready to give 100 per cent.

“It’s definitely exciting times and I was very excited to come here when Tony (Popovic) called me and asked if I was available and he was really enthusiastic to get me back,” said Griffiths.

“That was something that showed me a lot of respect. I’ve heard a lot of good things about him as a coach.

“I wanted to join the squad and come back and do well for Western Sydney in the ACL and the league and give 100 per cent that’s for sure.”

With a wealth of experience playing in Asia and in Australia, most notably for Beijing Guoan and Newcastle Jets, Griffiths will add another threat to the Wanderers attack.

Griffiths will train for the first time today at Wanderers Blacktown base and will be eligible for the match against Wellington Phoenix this weekend.