Crowing about the New Year

Chinese communities worldwide will welcome the Year of the Rooster at Chinese New Year celebrations on Saturday, January 28.

From 10am to 12pm, Jordan Springs Town Centre will be hosting a family-friendly event to celebrate the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar.

Lendlease Communities General Manager NSW/ACT Arthur Ilias said that the celebration is a great time to come together as a community.

“We’re excited to welcome the Year of the Rooster with all our residents and locals, and experience the festivities and celebrations of the wonderful multicultural event that is Chinese New Year,” he said.

“Events such as this showcase the rich cultural diversity at Jordan Springs, bring the community together and provide a great opportunity for residents to celebrate, learn about and understand other cultures.”

The day will include a performance from Chinese lion dancers at 10.15am, along with face painting, airbrushed tattoos and mouth-watering Chinese food to enjoy while participating in the celebrations.

“We encourage everyone to come along, mingle with other residents and locals,” Mr Ilias said.

“Last year’s event drew many residents and locals to celebrate Chinese New Year and we are looking forward to seeing more people join us this year.”

According to the Chinese Zodiac, Roosters are thought to be observant, hardworking and resourceful.

Celebrations are being held right across Australia on Saturday.