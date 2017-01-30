Community has its say on Northern Road plan

Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) says the submissions report for the Review of Environmental Factors (REF) and concept design for The Northern Road upgrade between Glenmore Parkway at Glenmore Park and Jamison Road at South Penrith is now available.

A Roads and Maritime spokesperson said 41 responses were received about the project, which forms part of the $3.6 billion Western Sydney Infrastructure Plan, jointly funded by the NSW and Australian governments.

“Comments were sought by the community in October and November last year about the concept design for this important upgrade,” the spokesperson said.

“The majority of the responses received were in favour of the proposal.

“After considering all responses, Roads and Maritime will incorporate some minor design changes into the proposal.

“These changes involve removing the median island south of Glenmore Parkway to provide a right turn lane for vehicles entering properties on the western side of The Northern Road, until work between Littlefields Road and Glenmore Parkway is complete.

“The kerbside parking between Stafford Street and the Great Western Highway will be removed to provide three travel lanes in each direction along The Northern Road.

“To offset this removal, some parking available on the Great Western Highway near Kingswood Train Station and on Somerset Street will be changed to unrestricted parking.”

Work on the project is expected to start in mid-2017 and be completed by 2020, weather permitting. Lendlease has signed a contract with Roads and Maritime to design and build this section of The Northern Road Upgrade.

“Work will include widening The Northern Road to provide a divided road with three traffic lanes and a bus lane in each direction, building a new bridge across the M4 Motorway and removing the existing bridge and installing new traffic lights at some intersections to improve safety,” the Roads and Maritime spokesperson said.

“The public will be advised of times and dates closer to the start of work.”

For more information on the project and to view the interactive video, visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/thenorthernroad.