Changes announced at Vintage FM

Penrith radio station Vintage FM has announced expansion plans, and the appointment of a new General Manager.

The station, which has already expanded to Camden in recent years, will now be heard through the NSW Southern Highlands through 88FM in Bowral, Mittagong and Moss Vale.

As a part of this expansion Nicki Gillis has been appointed as General Manager of Vintage FM.

Ms Gillis has been involved in the entertainment and media industry for many years as well as managing and coordinating her own international events and production business.

Graham Fitzpatrick will continue as the Vintage FM Sales Manager.

Kevin Graham will remain On Air Operations Manager.

Director Ann Willmington will continue as Administration Manager while Wayne Willmington will continue as Managing Director.

Mr Willmington will also remain as Vintage FM’s Drive presenter.