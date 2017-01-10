Beautiful world of ballet

Introduce the little ones to the wonderful world of ballet with the Australian Ballet’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker’.

Returning after its first highly successful season in 2015/16, the Storytime Ballet series will bring one of the world’s most-loved ballets to the Evan Theatre at Penrith Panthers.

“We’re delighted to bring the production to more people and theatres around Australia,” Artistic Director of the Australian Ballet, David McAllister said.

Join Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Mouse King to experience a Christmas party that leads to a magical adventure in this show that is designed to delight young audiences.

This live performance will include a narrator to guide the audience through the story, along with the opportunity for children to interact with the performers on stage.

Children are encouraged to embrace the theme of the day by coming dressed in their favourite ballet outfits.

‘Storytime Ballet: The Nutcracker’ will be on at the Evan Theatre on Sunday, January 15 at 11am, 2pm and 4pm, Monday, January, 16 at 11am and 2pm and Tuesday, January 17 at 11am and 2pm. Tickets are $22-$39. The show is suited to ages three and above. For more information visit www.penrith.panthers.com.au or call 4720 5555.