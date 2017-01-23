Ayres welcomes Berejiklian as Premier

State Penrith MP Stuart Ayres says Gladys Berejiklian will be an “outstanding Premier” and has praised her leadership in securing important projects for Penrith.

Ms Berejiklian was officially sworn in as Premier earlier today. It is unknown role Mr Ayres will have in her new Cabinet, which is expected to be announced later in the week. He currently holds the Sports portfolio as well as Trade, Tourism and Major Events.

“Gladys Berejiklian will been an outstanding Premier. I can think of no person in modern NSW history that has more runs on the board going into the job,” Mr Ayres said.

“Gladys has always been committed to Penrith for as long as I can remember. Her personal values of respect and a hard work ethic are shared by the people of Penrith.

Her leadership in the transport and treasury portfolios has already seen a number of wins for our community. They include additional funds to our local schools, planned upgrades to Northern and Mulgoa Roads, the largest ever investment in Nepean Hospital and massive upgrade to Penrith Station and its car parks.”

Mr Ayres said he expects New South Wales’ recent progress to continue under the new Premier.

“Gladys builds on the transformative leadership of Mike Baird that has set up NSW to prosper well into the future,” he said.

“Our state didn’t go from being 8th to 1st by accident.

“The only policy Labor has announced for our community is to rip $200 million out of Nepean Hospital. This proves more than anything else that you can’t trust Luke Foley and only a Gladys Berejiklian led Liberal government will deliver for Penrith.”