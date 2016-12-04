Women left with critical injuries following stabbing

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing two women in Emu Plains last night.

Just before midnight last night, police and emergency services were called to a house in Lucas Street, Emu Plains following reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived a short time later and found a woman in her 50s and a woman in her early 20s with a number of stab wounds.

“Both women were taken by NSW Ambulance Paramedics to Westmead Hospital with critical injuries,” a Police spokesperson said.

“A man in his 20s was arrested nearby and has been taken to Penrith Police Station, where he is assisting with inquiries.”

A crime scene has been established and will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

The incident is believed to be domestic-related.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.