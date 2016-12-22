Woman injured during unit brawl

Inquiries are continuing after a woman sustained minor injuries during a fight inside a Kingswood unit this morning.

About 2.30am, emergency services were called to a unit on Park Avenue.

The four people inside the unit told police a group of up to six males entered the apartment.

“The occupants were threatened with a knife and the group stole personal property,” a Police spokesperson said.

“An altercation broke out leaving a 30–year-old woman with minor injuries.”

Two men, aged 19 and 46, were taken to hospital for precautionary checks after complaining of feeling unwell at the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.