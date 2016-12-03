Street racer had unrestrained kids in car

Police who stopped two alleged street racers in Kingswood last night located two unrestrained children in the back seat of one of the vehicles.

Just before 11pm last night, officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected a Toyota Kluger and a Jeep Grand Cherokee travelling side by side and accelerating to an alleged 120km/h on the Great Western Highway at Kingswood. The road has an 80km/h speed limit.

Police stopped both cars and located two children, aged three and 18 months, unrestrained in the back seat of the Toyota, as well as the male driver and his wife travelling in the front.

The driver of the Jeep was its only occupant.

The 33-year-old Toyota driver was issued a court attendance notices for ‘street racing’, ‘exceed speed by more than 30km/h’, ‘not carry licence’, ‘not display P-plates’, and two counts of ‘drive with passenger 6 months-4 years not restrained as prescribed’. His licence was suspended.

The 27-year-old Jeep driver was issued a court attendance notice for ‘street racing’ and ‘exceed speed by more than 30km/h’. His licence was suspended and seized.

Both men are expected to appear at Penrith Local Court at a later date.