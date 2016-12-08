Police operation underway in South Penrith

Police say a “number of unattended objects” were located on Smith Street this morning, prompting a major emergency response.

Several local streets in South Penrith were closed as a result of the police operation, which commenced at around 9am.

“Penrith Local Area Command and the Rescue & Bomb Disposal Unit attended Smith Street at Penrith where they conducted an initial examination of a number of unattended objects,” a Police spokesperson said.

“The examination has not been able to determine the contents. They will be removed and forensically examined.”

A short time ago there was indications that the police operation was winding down.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank residents and motorists for their understanding,” the spokesperson said.

The main focus of the operation was on Smith Street, where it is understood locals have been evacuated from several homes.

One woman told the Weekender she was allowed to return home to collect her dog, but was not given further details by police.

Bizarrely, some residents have complained about the police presence in the street.

Public transport is also being impacted with route 793 and 794 buses diverting away from Smith Street at Fragar Road.