More parking available in Thornton

More than 200 extra parking spaces are now available to commuters in Thornton estate, North Penrith.

Penrith Council has temporarily removed 4-hour and 2-hour parking restrictions in two streets of Thornton, and made them all-day parking, to offset the loss of commuter parking during construction of the new multi-deck car park.

“Council has now temporarily removed restrictions on about 220 on-street parking spaces to offset the loss of parking, while the State Government builds the new commuter deck,” Penrith Mayor John Thain said.

“This is only in locations where there is no or little current housing, so should not trouble existing residents of the estate.”

Parking on both sides of Lord Sheffield Circuit, and on the southern side of Thornton Drive (from Combewood Avenue), is now unrestricted.

Other existing parking restrictions such as No Parking, No Stopping and Bus Zones have not changed.

Council is also continuing to work with the State Government to assist in their efforts to find other alternative parking arrangements for commuters during the parking upgrade.

The project, which is expected to take up to 12 months, has temporarily closed about 250 spaces.

“We are in a position to build a temporary car park (with support and funding from TfNSW) if a site in North Penrith can be made available,” Cr Thain said.