Man in hospital after random attack

Police are appealing for public assistance after a man was assaulted in Kingswood last night.

About 10pm on Friday, December 2, police and emergency services were called to Richmond Road, Kingswood, following reports a man was unconscious.

Police have been told the injured man, aged in his 50s, was walking along Richmond Road, Kingswood, when he was assaulted by an unknown man from behind.

The injured man suffered abrasions to his head.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics, before being taken to Nepean Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers from St Marys Local Area Command attended and commenced investigations.

Anyone with information in is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.