Man charged with raft of offences are firearm discovery

A man has been charged with firearm and domestic violence offences after an incident in the Penrith area on Thursday.

On Thursday, December 15, police from St Marys Local Area Command and Penrith Local Area Command attended an address on Sheba Crescent, South Penrith, to investigate a domestic related incident.

“Officers allegedly located nine unregistered and unsecured firearms at the home,” a Police spokesperson said.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Penrith Police Station.”

He was charged with ‘stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm’, ‘use carriage service to menace/harass/offend’, nine counts of ‘possess unregistered firearm’, nine counts of ‘not keep firearm safely’, and possess ‘unregistered firearms without a licence’.

He was initially refused bail and appeared at Penrith Local Court yesterday.

He was then granted conditional bail to reappear at Penrith Local Court on Friday, January 20, 2017.