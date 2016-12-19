Man charged after station rampage

A man has been charged after allegedly damaging property, assaulting a man and intimidating train staff at Penrith yesterday.

About 12pm on Sunday, a 24-year-old man was at Penrith Railway Station when he attempted to purchase an item from a vending machine on the platform.

When he was unsuccessful, it’s alleged he kicked, punched and barged the machine.

Two Sydney Trains employees approached the man, when he allegedly became aggressive and yelled at them. They sought refuge in their office and the man allegedly kicked and banged on the closed door.

Three men on the platform attempted to speak to the man, when an argument ensued.

As the men attempted to board the same train, the 24-year-old allegedly pushed one of them, aged 53, before punching him in the face and breaking his sunglasses.

Following a further physical altercation between the other men, police were contacted.

About 12.30pm, the 24-year-old man was arrested by officers from Police Transport Command and taken to Penrith Police Station.

He was charged with five offences, including ‘affray’, ‘behave in offensive manner in public passenger vehicle’, ‘assault occasioning actual bodily harm’, ‘stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm’, and ‘destroy or damage property’,

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Penrith Local Court next month.