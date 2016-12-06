Man and woman charged after huge drug bust

A man and a woman have been charged with a total of 23 alleged drug offences following investigations into the ongoing supply of illicit drugs in western Sydney.

Strike Force Alamaus was established by detectives attached to St Marys Local Area Command to investigate the ongoing supply of illicit drugs, including methalyamphetamine (Ice) and MDMA in Sydney’s west.

Strike Force Alamaus officers, with assistance from North West Metro Region Enforcement Squad (RES) and Operation Support Group (OSG), executed several search warrants on properties yesterday.

At a house on Lindwall Court, St Clair, police arrested a 25-year-old woman just after 8am yesterday. During the search it will be alleged police located and seized a number of items, which will undergo forensic analysis.

The woman was taken to Mt Druitt Police Station and was released pending further investigations.

About 11am, police stopped and searched a 38-year-old woman in a car park on Coreen Avenue, Penrith. It will be alleged she was in possession of Ice and ecstasy.

Following the woman’s arrest, police executed a search warrant at a home on Hillcrest Avenue, Penrith.

During the search, police will allege they located cash, five mobile phones, drug paraphernalia, scales and quantities of cannabis, MDMA, cocaine and Ice.

The woman was taken to Penrith Police Station where she was charged with 10 counts of supply prohibited drug, two counts of ongoing supply prohibited drug and supply commercial quantity of prohibited drug.

Upon further investigations, police also stopped a 25-year-old man on Queen Street, St Marys. He was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station.

A third search warrant was executed at a home on Carcoola Way, Jordan Springs where police seized a number of items including cash, MDMA and a mobile phone.

The man was charged with seven counts of supply prohibited drug, two counts of ongoing supply and supply commercial quantity of prohibited drug.

The man and woman were refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.