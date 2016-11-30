Londonderry author delves into mystery of time travel with new book

Local Londonderry author, John Peter Borgatti, has had his debut science fiction novel published.

His book Time Paradox was released on Thursday and tells the story of a time travelling technician in a world teetering on the brink of nuclear disaster.

The novel, which took almost four years to write, was a wonderful way to combine his passions with his love of writing.

“It was a lot of work. But, when I do something, I like to do it properly,” he said.

When he turned 17, Mr Borgatti joined the Royal Australian Air Force where he spent 15 years serving the country.

“I saw the skyhawks flying when I was younger, and they inspired me,” he said.

Mr Borgatti was always fascinated by the stars and aeroplanes, which encouraged what he describes as a gnawing feeling to write.

His love of space and the unknown has existed for as long as he can remember.

“My family bought me a telescope to look up at the stars. They thought I was crazy, but we’re all a little bit crazy,” he said.

Mr Borgatti’s novel aims to encourage readers to question how we think about time, exploring the possibility of being able to travel both forward and backwards in time.

“Science Fiction writers romanticise time travel, it is an imaginary reality. But is it really imaginary? We all know that Science Fiction does become Science Fact,” he said.

Mr Borgatti migrated from Italy to Australia as a child and grew up on the south coast of New South Wales.

He has lived in Londonderry for the past three to four years, and said that he loves the local community.

Mr Borgatti is thankful for the opportunity he has had to write and publish this story and has already begun writing a sequel, with the possibility of a third in the series.

Time Paradox is available to order from bookstores or directly through Pegasus Publishers.