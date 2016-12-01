Kingswood dancer takes home top award

Kingswood resident Hannah Reimer has beaten out a group of dancing’s rising stars to take out the Outstanding Female Dancer award at the recent Sharp Short Dance festival.

The 17-year-old choreographed and performed a lyrical dance to the Ed Sheeran track ‘Shirtsleeves’ for the event, which showcases the talents of dancers and choreographers under the age of 21.

“It was an interpretation of the literal words in the song,” Hannah explained of her piece.

“It was about giving your all to somebody only to have them not feel the same way.”

This year’s event, which was held at Riverside Theatres in Parramatta, featured 45 choreographers and 114 dancers who performed short, new and innovative dance works.

It was a tough field, making Hannah’s win all the more satisfying.

“I was a bit surprised, I wasn’t really expecting to win but it was an honour,” she said.

“There was a lot of really good competition, a lot of great female dancers.”

Sharp Short Dance Coordinator Carl Sciberras added to the praise for this year’s entrants.

“The young artists who presented works in this year’s festival were some of the most impressive I’ve seen,” he said.

As for Hannah, her focus for the future is to finish her schooling and then pursue dance training and a career performing on cruise ships.

“Being able to travel and do what you love at the same time, that’s what interests me the most,” she said.