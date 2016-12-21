Cornish wants to give power to the people

Independent Penrith Councillor Marcus Cornish is hoping to get power points installed at local parks to encourage more people outdoors.

Cr Cornish addressed Penrith Councillors at Monday night’s Council meeting asking for a memo to be brought back to Council with the finer details.

The details include where they will be placed, whether they will be all together or spread apart, the voltage, and what parks the idea is suitable for.

Cr Cornish said it’s important to get people outdoors, but they need to have access to power.

“I know myself that I keep running out of battery and have nowhere to charge my phone when I’m out,” he said.

“If we want to encourage locals to use the parks we should be supplying banks of power points so people can actually charge their phones.”

He added the biggest challenge in getting people outside is technology.

“Locals should be encouraged to use these parks. Rather than competing with technology, we should be accommodating it,” Cr Cornish said.