Cartwright’s former partner faces court

The former flame of Panthers rugby league star Bryce Cartwright will apply to have her charges thrown out on mental health grounds, Penrith Local Court has heard.

Brittany Hura, 24, is charged with ‘intimidation with intent to fear’ and ‘using a carriage service to menace/harass or offend’ after she allegedly posted a number of serious threats on social media targeting Cartwright earlier this month.

Wearing a white buttoned-up shirt rolled up at the sleeves, her long, straight black hair draped over shoulders, Hura stood at the back of the court flanked by two supporters on Tuesday morning as her matter was briefly mentioned before Magistrate Roger Clisdell.

Hura’s lawyer Paul Cramer sought an adjournment in order to apply for a Section 32 application, which allows a magistrate to deal with a person under the Mental Health Act if they determine the accused was suffering mental illness at the time of the alleged commission of the offence.

Mr Cramer also consented, without admissions, to the continuation of an interim apprehended violence order put in place to protect Cartwright’s safety.

It is understood Hura was arrested last Tuesday and granted conditional bail after the Panthers and Cartwright made a complaint to police.

She is due back in court in February where her application will be determined.

She is yet to formally enter a plea.