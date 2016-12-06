A touch of New York comes to Penrith

Brother and sister duo, Chris and Nyome O’Shea, have the American dining answer Penrith has been waiting for.

With a combined knowledge of 25 years in the hospitality industry, the pair has teamed up to bring Penrith a brand new and exciting experience known as Big Poppa’s Burger Bar.

With a Brooklyn theme, patrons will feel as if they are walking through the streets of New York City with an apartment block themed bar, café windows, the famous Manhattan skyline and more.

“We saw that western Sydney was missing out on the latest burger craze and we thought Penrith was the best location to introduce our flagship restaurant,” General Manager, Chris O’Shea said.

They had been working on the design, menu and scouting locations for the last year when the previous establishment, The White Swan, fell into their laps.

“It was meant to be. We had been scouting various locations around Penrith and we got wind that it had closed down, so a quick search found a lease opportunity and the rest is history,” Operations Manger, Nyome O’Shea said.

Big Poppa’s Burger Bar’s signature burger, Big Poppa, is a mouthful in itself with four pieces of Wagyu Beef, four pieces of Crispy Maple Bacon, four slices of American Cheese, topped with onion and their signature Juicy Sauce.

“We have spent months creating our menu and will only provide the best burgers by sourcing the best produce locally, so you only get the freshest and tastiest burgers every single day,” Mr O’Shea said.

The menu boasts an array of burgers, loaded shakes, desserts, cocktails and more.

The duo are already scouting new locations in Sydney and as far as Perth to grow their empire.

Big Poppa’s Burger Bar will be located at 1/269 High Street, Penrith. It’s scheduled to open in early January.