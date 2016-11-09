Woman uses hot tea in attempt to fend off handbag thief

A woman was allegedly robbed outside Nepean Hospital this week.

At about 5.25am on Tuesday, November 8, a 48-year-old woman was walking along Derby Street, Penrith, when she was approached by a man.

The man asked her for a cigarette before he grabbed her bag.

During the altercation, the woman poured a mug of hot tea on the man.

The alleged offender was successful in grabbing the handbag and he got into the passenger seat of a dark blue car.

The man is described as Aboriginal in appearance and around 17-years-old.

Witnesses helped the woman and she was uninjured.