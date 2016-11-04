Two arrested as Cranebrook fire continues to burn

Two people have been arrested and investigations are ongoing as a grass fire continues to burn in Cranebrook.

Just before 2pm today, emergency services were called to Vincent Road, Cranebrook, following reports of a fire.

Emergency services attended and several residential properties, two schools and a nursing home in the nearby area were evacuated.

At this stage, at least one home has been destroyed; however, there have been no reports of any injuries.

As police continue their investigations, two males – aged 17 and 21 – were arrested on the corner of Cranebook and Londonderry roads, Cranebrook, about 4.40pm.

The pair was taken to Penrith Police Station where they are assisting police with their inquiries.

Police and emergency services continue to remind people to report any suspicious activity about people they believe may be involved in deliberately lighting bushfires.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.