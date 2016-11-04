Teen charged over fire in Cranebrook

A 16-year-old boy has been charged over the bushfire emergency in Cranebrook yesterday.

Hundreds of fire fighters were called to the blaze on Vincent Road and surrounding streets, eventually gaining the upper hand late in the day.

Several residential properties, two schools and a nursing home in the nearby area were evacuated during the emergency.

At least seven properties were significantly damaged by fire. Stock losses are yet to be calculated.

Two males – aged 17 and 21 – were arrested on the corner of Cranebook and Londonderry roads, Cranebrook, about 4.40pm yesterday.

They were taken to Penrith Police Station and were later released without charge, pending further inquiries.

About 12.25am today, another boy, aged 16, was arrested at Penrith Railway Station.

He was taken to Penrith Police Station where he was charged with ‘intentionally cause fire’ and ‘be reckless as to its spread’.

Bail has yet to be determined.