Teachers to stop work to vote on new pay and conditions

Public school teachers across NSW will attend stop work meetings on Thursday, December 8.

Teachers will be briefed about the details of negotiations for a new salaries and conditions award and vote on an offer from the Department of Education.

The meetings, at venues across the state, will commence at 8.45am and are likely to last for up to an hour. Teachers will return to work following the televised broadcast.

NSW Teachers Federation President, Maurie Mulheron, said the timing of the meetings was designed to minimise disruption to schools.

“Minimal supervision will be available for students for the duration of the meetings. Normal classes will resume after the meetings,” Mr Mulheron said.

“In keeping with the democratic traditions of our union, these meetings will enable teachers to vote on an offer for a new salaries and conditions award.”