Soward calls time on rugby league career

Former Penrith Panthers playmaker Jamie Soward has announced his retirement from rugby league.

The 31-year-old was contracted to Penrith until the end of next year but left the side mid-way through 2016, taking up a brief opportunity in the UK.

It followed his shock demotion to reserve grade and the emergence of youngster Nathan Cleary.

Soward Tweeted this morning that he was “looking for work” and hoped to start his next chapter ASAP.

“Thanks for having me in the game,” he wrote.

“I couldn’t have wished for more in my career.”

Soward was slowly building a media career in Australia before his most recent UK stint, working for both Fox Sports and Triple M. It’s likely he will chase an ongoing media career.

He may also take on the role of wedding planner, after he recently became engaged to his partner Madeline.

Soward played 53 games for the Panthers, with his 2014 season being the highlight of his stay at the foot of the Mountains.