Police officer among three attacked by dogs

A police officer and two other people have been treated in hospital after being attacked by three dogs in Penrith overnight.

Emergency services were called to Parker Street, Penrith, about 7pm yesterday, after two people were attacked in front of their home by three dogs, two of which were described as being of American Staffordshire-cross-Pitbull appearance.

Police from Penrith Local Area Command arrived to find a 48-year-old man had sustained multiple severe bite wounds to both arms and legs, while a 43-year-old woman was bitten on the leg and hip area.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics were called to the scene to treat the injured couple.

An officer walking along the footpath was then attacked and knocked to the ground by two dogs. She sustained a dislocated shoulder and a serious bite wound to her left leg.

Fellow officers deployed OC spray to dissuade the dogs from further attacks until a Council ranger arrived and captured both dogs.

The three injured people were taken to Nepean Hospital for treatment; the police officer is expected to undergo surgery today on her injured leg.

The owner of the dogs, a 29-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station where he is assisting police with their inquiries.

A short time after his arrest, a 31-year-old woman from the same house was arrested after allegedly intimidating people in neighbouring properties.

She’s been charged with breaching of bail, and intimidation. She has been refused bail to appear in Penrith Local Court today.

The dogs are currently being held by Penrith Council.