Police issue appeal after children approached

Police are appealing for public assistance after a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl were approached by a man in Werrington County earlier this week.

About 3pm on Monday, November 14, a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl left school to walk home.

While at the intersection of Ovens Drive and Henry Lawson Avenue, an unknown man in a light blue Holden sedan stopped, trying to get their attention.

“The children didn’t engage with the man and walked away,” a Police spokesperson said.

“The man continued to follow the children in his vehicle until they arrived home.

“The father of the children arrived home shortly after, and the man drove away. Police from St Marys Local Area Command were notified and commenced investigations.”

Police would like to speak to a man who may be able to assist with inquiries. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 40 and 60, and wearing sunglasses.