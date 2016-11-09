Penrith takes centre court

Penrith’s Woodriff Gardens Tennis Centre will host some of the country’s largest and most important tennis events this month.

Beginning this weekend (November 12-14), Nepean District Tennis Association (NDTA) will host the NSW Junior Development Series (JDS) State Finals at the Castlereagh Road-based facility.

The JDS is the largest participation tennis event in NSW, which sees players from all over the state play-off for a position in the prestigious State Final each year.

“Around 350 of the state’s best junior tennis players and their families will be visiting the area to participate for three days,” NDTA CEO, Chris Woodland said.

From November 25-29, Woodriff Gardens will also play host to the Nepean Summer Platinum Open.

The event is part of the Australian Money Tournament (AMT) series that Tennis Australia runs as a lead-in to the Australian Open playoffs, held in Melbourne during December.

“Some of the best players in the country use these lead-in events in preparation for their Australian Open campaign,” Woodland said.

Tennis NSW CEO, Alistair MacDonald, said the recent Woodriff Gardens upgrades were a significant achievement for both the sport and the city of Penrith.

“The Nepean District Tennis Association continues to move ahead in leaps and bounds.

The new plexicushion courts, as used at the Australian Open, is another example of its progressive administration,” he said.

“The largest of our affiliates, Penrith is a vital tennis community for our continual growth and plays a pivotal role in our Greater Western Sydney Strategy.”

Both tennis events are free to attend.