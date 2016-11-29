Penrith gets Thunderstruck

Reigning Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) champions the Sydney Thunder will return to Penrith next month for back-to-back matches against the Adelaide Strikers.

Following a successful fixture at Howell Oval last year, the Thunder girls will hit the famous Penrith cricket pitch for two matches against Adelaide on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17.

Speaking with the Weekender, Penrith Mayor John Thain said he’ll be one of the many thousands of locals in attendance.

“Limited overs cricket is unpredictable and it’s exciting. I really hope the community comes out and supports our team,” he said.

“The village-style atmosphere we have at Howell Oval is just iconic for cricket, and I’m confident everyone will turn out and support the Thunder.”

The exciting announcement comes off the back of the news that local Penrith Cricket Club member Mikayla Hinkley has signed a new one-year deal to return to the Thunder this season.

The 18-year-old all-rounder, who made her WBBL debut last summer in Penrith, will once again don the famous lime green for another season after an outstanding year saw her debut for the NSW Breakers.

“Coming off such a successful year there’s nothing more I could have asked for than to renew my contract with the Thunder,” Hinkley told the Weekender.

“It’s going to be a great season and a well-rounded competition again this year. It’ll be a challenge but an exciting one.”

The Thunder took out last season’s inaugural WBBL title after defeating cross-town rivals the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL Final back in January.

Hinkley said she’s looking forward to returning to familiar territory with her Thunder teammates.

“I’m absolutely stoked we’ve got two games here at Howell Oval,” she said.

“The atmosphere last year was incredible – none of us had experienced an atmosphere quite like it before.”