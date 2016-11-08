Marina set to shine in Penrith

Marina Prior is one of Australia’s most beloved performers.

From opera to plays and musical theatre there’s not many areas of the entertainment industry that she hasn’t been involved in.

It’s this variety that Marina attributes to her longevity in the industry.

“I think that’s why I’ve kept going for 30-plus years,” she said.

“You have to be able to be adaptable in this country and do lots of different things.

“If you’re willing to continue to learn throughout your life and your career then you’ll continue to gain something from all the different projects that you do.”

2016 has been another busy year for Marina, having just finished up a concert tour with Australian tenor Mark Vincent along with a role as Baroness Schraeder in the stage production of ‘The Sound of Music’.

Though it’s a lot to take on for any performer Marina admits she thrives on the busy schedule and the musical theatre environment.

“I love the discipline of eight shows a week and the camaraderie that you develop,” she said.

“You become like a family when you’re together that much.”

Marina’s next project will see her team up with one of Australia’s best opera singers Teddy Tahu Rhodes – who’s been described as ‘Opera’s Man Mountain’ – for the duo’s first performance at The Joan.

The show will include a mix of opera arias, musical theatre hits and well-loved popular songs.

It’s not the first time the talented pair have performed together on stage.

“We did some concerts with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra last year and they were fantastic, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Marina said.

“I know him quite well as a colleague, so I’m very comfortable working with him.”

Heading into Christmas Marina will take the stage for one of her most well known roles as part of the star studded line-up at ‘Carols by Candlelight’.

It’s a family tradition for the performer; one that has been passed down through the generations.

“I’m from Melbourne so I’ve been there sitting on the lawn as a kid watching it, never dreaming that I would be up there one day,” she said.

“It’s my family’s Christmas tradition as well. My kids have been to ‘Carols’ since before they were born on stage with me and none of them have missed a ‘Carols by Candlelight’.

“I’m just a sucker for Christmas, it’s my favourite time of year and my favourite music.”

Teddy & Marina will be performing at The Joan on Saturday, November 19 at 8pm. Tickets are $65-$70. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.