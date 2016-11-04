Latimore departs Panthers

The Penrith Panthers have released prop Jeremy Latimore from the remainder of his contract just days before the start of pre-season training.

It is understood Latimore has signed a deal with the Cronulla Sharks for the 2017 season.

Panthers boss Phil Gould said it’s disappointing to be losing the 29-year-old.

“We are really disappointed to be losing Jeremy. He has been wonderful for our club both on and off the field. We can’t thank him enough for the contribution he has made during his four seasons at the Panthers,” he said.

“We wish Jeremy well and will follow the remainder of his career with great interest He will always be welcome at our club.”

Latimore, who played 75 games for the Panthers, was always going to find it tough to secure a spot in Penrith’s first grade team next year with the club assembling a powerful forward pack that has been boosted by the signings of James Tamou and Tim Browne.

The Weekender first revealed several months ago that Latimore was unlikely to be at Penrith next season.