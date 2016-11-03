Huge factory fire at Emu Plains

Emergency crews are battling a major factory fire in Emu Plains this afternoon.

The fire started in a factory on David Road at around 5pm.

The blaze is at the Avida motorhome and caravan factory.

A short time ago police closed David Road and asked people watching from the street to leave the area.

Thick, black smoke continues to blanket the Emu Plains area and there are extensive traffic delays on Old Bathurst Road.

It’s understood close to 100 fire fighters have been called to assist in getting the fire under control.

DEVELOPING STORY