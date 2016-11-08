Homes may make way for progress

An administration ‘stuff up’ over land titles has sparked fresh fears homes in Claremont Meadows will be flattened to make way for a future freight rail line.

Last month, residents living along the Werrington Arterial project were told that some homeowners were given the wrong information about whether or not the Government has any future interest in their land.

The NSW Government reviewed the data between July and October this year, and clarified the original report was incorrect, and no residents along the Werrington Arterial were given the wrong information in that time.

But in the days of uncertainty, residents sought their own answers and found they aren’t completely safe just yet.

79-year-old Lionel Myers lives in a two-storey duplex between his two daughters, who together have invested tens of thousands of dollars improving the safety in his home, including installing a new lift.

Among hundreds of other residents, Mr Myers and his daughters live under the proposed area for the north-south M9 multimodal transport corridor, part of the Outer Sydney Orbital (OSO).

“I can now see that we are going to go,” Mr Myers told the Weekender.

“My daughter unearthed plans showing an eight lane highway parallel with the new road they’ve built, and there’s going to be a freight line, because they are building a big freight depot in St Marys.”

A spokesperson from Transport for NSW confirmed the plans for the Outer Sydney Orbital are still underway, that is proposed to support freight between the Illawarra and the Hunter, and connect Macathur to Box Hill.

“The OSO proposes to include an M9 motorway and freight rail line. A proposed alignment for the OSO is being developed following earlier public consultation over an investigation corridor,” she said.

She said further community consultation would take place in the future.