Friends take on a mighty challenge

One in three people live in poverty but a team of four from Penrith are determined to help change that in any way they can.

Team Penrith are participating in Oxfam’s 100km Trailwalker next August and are asking the community to get behind the cause.

Locals Natasha McConnachie, Hardeep Saini, Brianna Redmond and Sarah Harris have hit the ground running after starting training last month as well as their fundraising efforts.

“We’d love to be able to get to $5,000,” Ms McConnachie said.

“It’s about helping some of the poorest people in the world to get fresh water and get their crops growing on their farm to get them food.”

But the four participants are also taking part in the Trailwalker event to challenge themselves.

“We also wanted to do it for the mental challenge and to keep ourselves on track with health and fitness – we’ve never done anything like this before, so it will be a big challenge,” Ms McConnachie said

Participants will trek over a 100km trail within 48 hours in August 2017 to raise money and awareness for the work Oxfam Australia does.

“Being in a fundraiser like this means the world to me especially now because it’s Christmas time, which is a great time to give something back and help out,” Ms McConnachie said.

In 2017, Oxfam Trailwalker will take place in Australia, India, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, France, UK, Belgium and Hong Kong.

Globally, the events have raised more than $210 million for Oxfam’s work in support of people living in poverty around the world.

The team have been vigorously training at InPursuit Gym in Penrith with their trainer Bree Agliaro.

The training program will continue over the next 12 months.

“We’ve been training for a month and will train right up until the event,” Ms McConnachie said.

“You don’t sleep and you barely stop as you have limited time – it’s just going to be massive but so worth it.”

If you want to support the team, visit trailwalker.oxfam.org.au and search their team name ‘A Million Miles’ in the ‘donate’ search bar.