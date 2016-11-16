Can Brody be king of the kids?

The kids-only version of Ironman – Ironkids – is headed back to Penrith next weekend with hundreds of children taking part.

One dedicated Ironkid, who is making his return to the Sydney International Regatta Centre course, is nine-year-old Brody Hull.

The Cranebrook resident will compete in his second Ironkids event when competition gets underway in Penrith next Saturday.

Brody will compete in the 7-10 years age category where he’ll battle it out against other kids in a 100m swim before cycling for 1km and finishing off with a 500m run.

Speaking with the Weekender, the Year 4 Samuel Terry Primary School student said he couldn’t wait to hit the local track again.

“It’s just a fun event to be a part of. I enjoy riding and running the best while I’m not a fan of swimming as much,” Brody said.

“I’m looking forward to doing it again and improving on last year.”

A sporting all-rounder, young Brody first competed in triathlons a number of years ago.

Since then, he’s joined the Panthers Tri Club and even has his own personal trainer.