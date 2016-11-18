Caitlin honoured for being a MATE

Penrith resident Caitlin Monaghan has been presented with a Premier’s Volunteer Recognition certificate for her mentoring at Western Sydney University.

The Premier’s Volunteer Recognition Program celebrates volunteering and acknowledges the desire to take part in community life across all ages.

“Volunteers like Caitlin do so much to make our local community stronger and it’s important we offer our thanks and recognition,” said State Penrith MP, Stuart Ayres.

Caitlin has been recognised for her volunteering as a Mentoring and Transition Equals Success (MATES) mentor. MATES is a mentoring and transition program that supports commencing students in their first session at Western Sydney University.

MATES mentors are experienced, successful students who meet with new students once a week for the first 8 weeks of University and act as friendly advisers and offer the students guidance and support.

MATES Program Coordinator, Michelle Gillard said Caitlin has participated as a mentor for approximately 2 ½ years and has helped many new students settle into life at Uni.

“It’s great to see young people like Caitlin committed to volunteering and making a difference in our community,” Mr Ayres said.