Wanderers re-sign youngster

The Western Sydney Wanderers have today announced that Jaushua Sotirio has signed a two-year contract extension until the end of the 18/19 season.

The 21-year-old winger debuted for the first team against the Newcastle Jets in the club’s second year but his breakthrough season came in 2015/16 as he became a regular, playing 22 matches and scoring one goal.

Originally joining the club from Marconi Stallions as a Foxtel National Youth League player, Sotirio has now earned 39 caps in the Red & Black having played in the Hyundai A-League, AFC Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and Westfield FFA Cup.

Despite a minor injury keeping him out of the opening round Sydney Derby, the Strathfield resident started the current season strongly, scoring five goals in three pre-season games and is looking forward to getting back on the pitch.

“I’m feeling very happy to have signed a two year extension with the Wanderers. I played quite a bit last season, gained a lot of minutes under my belt and that was a great experience,” said Sotirio.

“In a professional sense, the Wanderers are the best club in the Hyundai A-League and I feel I’m developing and learning every day: from the coaches to the players everyone here is a unit.

“Popa always demands the best out of you and he always pushes you in getting the small details right: we have a good team environment here and I feel I’m improving every day.”