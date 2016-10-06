Two killed in tragic truck crash

Two people have been killed in an horrific truck crash in Erskine Park.

Just after 1.30pm today, emergency services were called to Lenore, Drive, Erskine Park, after reports two heavy vehicles had crashed head on.

Both vehicles caught alight following the impact.

Two people, believed to be the drivers, were located deceased at the scene. They haven’t been formally identified and their ages aren’t yet known.

Officers from St Marys Local Area Command are in attendance. A crime scene has been established as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours to enable examination of the scene.

Local traffic diversions are in place.