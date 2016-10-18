The Germans are coming!

Not one, but two German inspired eateries are coming to Penrith.

Both Westfield and Nepean Village are going head-to-head fitting out stores with the popular-style ‘bier haus’, with both opening December this year.

A brand new Jager Haus will be in the freestanding building at the Nepean Village, formerly Outback Jacks, and Westfield will have The Bavarian, the fast-paced sibling of the famous Bavarian Bier Cafe.

A spokesperson for Nepean Village’s parent company, Vicinity Centres, said the Jager Haus will be a family owned traditional bier haus, with a full menu and an extensive beer range.

“Owner Janette identified a gap in the market and is excited to bring a new offer to the Penrith community,” she said.

“Whether it’s a quick dinner on a weekday, a pre-footy drink or a family night out, Jager Haus is expected to impress.”

At Westfield however, Bavarian will be built as dual-concept dining alongside gourmet fast-fired pizza icon, Fratelli Famous.

Urban Purveyor Group CEO, Thomas Pash, said don’t fear, it will still have all the favourites in an old-meets-new encounter, with over 20 beers on tap, and 40 in total.

“Throw in baskets of twice-cooked, hand-cut fries with different toppings; chicken wings with a choice of BBQ, Buffalo and Diablo sauces; build your own salads with house-made dressings; and Bavarian favourites including the famous crispy pork knuckle, crackling pork belly and tasting platters,” he said.

“The Bavarian will pump out some serious beers… including imported favourites from Hofbrau, Stiegl, Paulaner, Franziskaner and Lowenbrau breweries and 11-plus exclusive craft beers by Urban Craft Brewing Co.”

The concept will hire around 125 new employees across both venues, and will fit over 200 diners both inside and al fresco.

He said they expect to open the fast-casual dining experience at the former Hogsbreath location by mid-December.

“We like to cluster of brands together where possible in areas of high foot traffic, such as shopping centres and dining precincts, enabling customers to grab a quick bite at an affordable price point,” he said.

“We hope that Penrith residents and visitors find our local venues and menus similarly enticing, and the vast outdoor seating area a drawcard during the warm, summer months.”