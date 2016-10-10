Safety in spotlight after Erskine Park crash

Officers from the Joint Traffic Taskforce are continuing investigations after two men were killed when two heavy vehicles crashed on Lenore Drive, Erskine Park, last week.

About 7am today, Traffic & Highway Patrol Officers, Crash Investigators and Roads and Maritime Services Inspectors attended a business in Kemps Creek, and examined a number of vehicles and company fatigue records.

Police will allege during the search a vehicle believed to be stolen was located and seized along with several other items.

As a part of the operation, trucks were directed to the Roads and Maritime Safety Station at Wetherill Park, where 14 heavy vehicles were inspected. Eight defect notices were issued for a number of vehicle standards breaches.

Two trucks were subject of major defects for a range of mechanical; brake, oil and fuel leaks, with four trucks failing to appear at the Roads and Maritime Safety Station.

Traffic & Highway Patrol Command’s Acting Assistant Commissioner David Driver said that safety should be the key for all heavy vehicle operators.

“Sadly, in light of the tragedy on our road last week, Traffic and Highway Patrol and Roads and Maritime Services Inspectors have had to come together again to ensure those involved are operating their fleets safely on our roads,” he said.

“With defects, fatigue, and other issues identified, we will work closely with Roads and Maritime Services to ensure operators are complying in the hope that we can prevent future tragic events occurring on NSW roads.

“Operators should be aware of their obligations; it is too late when the police and Roads and Maritime Services turn up at your depot.”

Acting General Manager of Compliance Operation Paul Hayes highlighted the responsibility held by all operators to comply with driver fatigue laws and regulations, including keeping work diaries up to date.

“There is simply no excuse for operators and drivers who fail to have the proper fatigue management systems in place which compromise the safety of the driver and all road users,” he said.

“Roads and Maritime will continue to closely monitor this company to ensure its compliance is lifted to the standard which is expected and required.”