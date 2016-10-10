Peachey inks new deal with Panthers

The Panthers have continued in their mission to build a dominant squad over the next three seasons with livewire utility Tyrone Peachey re-signing with the club until the end of the 2019 season.

Penrith broke the news to Members this morning.

25-year-old Peachey said he was always keen to re-sign with the club that has made him a household name.

“I always wanted to stay at the Panthers because I love the club and all the people here,” Peachey said.

“We’ve got such a good team and it’s exciting knowing I will be part of it for the next three years.

“There’s a feeling we can do something special and whether I’m in the centres, or the forwards, I’m happy to play wherever Hook (Anthony Griffin) wants me to play.”

Peachey started his career in the forwards but spent much of the 2016 NRL season in the centres after injuries to Dean Whare and Peta Hiku.

The City Origin representative has played 67 first grade games, 60 of them for Penrith.

Peachey’s new deal continues a productive year for the Panthers, with the likes of Matt Moylan (2021), Bryce Cartwright (2021), Trent Merrin (2020), Leilani Latu (2020), Isaah Yeo (2019), Nathan Cleary (2019), James Fisher-Harris (2019), Peter Wallace (2018) and Josh Mansour (2018) all re-committing to the club.