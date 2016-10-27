Original Panther Peckham dies

Wayne Peckham, who played in the inaugural Penrith Panthers first grade side in 1967, has passed away aged 72.

Peckham, officially listed as the ninth player to wear the Panthers jersey in the top grade, died on Monday.

The Panthers have paid tribute to the foundation player on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the club said on Twitter.

Peckham made 41 appearances for Penrith between 1967 and 1969 before joining Canterbury in 1970. He scored 18 tries over his six seasons in top grade football.

Peckham returned to Penrith Stadium earlier this year, when the club paid tribute to its 1967 team in round two.

He primarily played in the centres and apart from his try scoring ability was known for his toughness in defence.

Peckham was originally from Moree and had played for Northern NSW against the 1966 touring Great Britain team, before coming to the attention of the Panthers.