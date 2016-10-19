Music and memories

If you missed out on seeing Fleetwood Mac during last year’s tour to our shores then head to the Evan Theatre at Panthers next Friday to check out all their biggest hits live.

‘Running in the Shadows – The Australian Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show’ have made a name for themselves as one of the premier Fleetwood Mac tribute acts in the country.

With more than two hours of music, fans will get to hear all of Fleetwood Mac’s hits from the early music, through to the ‘Rumours’ era and Stevie Nicks’ solo career.

Heading the group as rock icon Stevie Nicks is Ursula Cain, who is joined by Clodagh Reid as Christine McVie.

Helping them to create the sound of Fleetwood Mac is renowned rock guitarist Eddy Santacrue on lead guitar, Gary Stewart on acoustic guitar and keyboard, and Bill Kervin on bass.

Grab your tickets now to see why audiences can’t get enough of ‘Running in the Shadows – The Australian Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show’.

‘Running in the Shadows – The Australian Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show’ will be on at the Evan Theatre on Friday, October 28. Tickets are $29.25. For more information, visit www.penrith.panthers.com.au or call 4720 5555.