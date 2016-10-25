Murder mystery comes to Penrith

Put yourself in the centre of an Agatha Christie murder mystery at the John Lees Centre next month.

Audiences are in for a thrilling evening when local theatre company Ruby Productions bring their adaptation of ‘A Murder is Announced’ to the stage.

A mysterious announcement turns up in the local paper warning of a murder that will occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house.

The named victim is an unknown visitor, which leaves the house’s occupants wondering who it is that’s in danger.

‘A Murder is Announced’ is a classic Christie mystery with concealed identities, a second death, mixed motives and of course an appearance by the popular Christie sleuth Miss Marple.

Adapted for the stage by Leslie Darbon and directed by Steve Donelan, this is the ultimate theatre experience for those who love a good whodunnit.

Grab your tickets for this great local production now!

‘A Murder is Announced’ will be on at the John Lees Centre on Saturday, November 5, 12 and 19 at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.trybooking.com/224221 or call 4735 5422.